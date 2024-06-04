Dandara launches new view home at Fontwell development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder Dandara has recently launched a new view home at its Fontwell Meadows development in Fontwell.

The house style, called The Parham, is a 2.5 storey, three bedroom semi-detached home. Open daily from 10am to 5pm, the view home will give prospective buyers the chance to see the wide variety of home styles and options available at the development.

The Parham’s ground floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining area, a cloakroom, plenty of under stairs storage and a set of French doors leading out to the rear garden. Moving upstairs, bedrooms two and three are found on the first floor, along with a bathroom, and the second floor boasts the first bedroom with ensuite shower room and lots of storage space. Outside, the home benefits from driveway parking and turf to the rear garden.

Dandara offers a range of incentives and schemes at Fontwell Meadows to help people on their homebuying journey, including Moving Made Easy, Stamp Duty and Part Exchange. With Moving Made Easy, Dandara helps with selling buyers’ current home, even paying up to £5,000 of estate agent fees in some cases.

Fontwell Meadows' new view home is now open for visitors to tour.

First-time buyers benefit from paying 0% Stamp Duty on the first £425,000 of their new home, and through Part Exchange, Dandara will work with local estate agents to value and sell buyers’ current home.

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We are excited to launch our newest view home, nestled in the heart of charming Fontwell. Prospective homebuyers will have the opportunity to see The Parham, a unique and spacious home style across a generous 2.5 storeys.

“Now over 85% sold, Fontwell Meadows is proving popular among a variety of buyers, whether they’re first-time buyers or seasoned homeowners. Thanks to the wide range of home styles available at the development, we’re confident there’s something for everyone here!”

Located in Fontwell, the development is surrounded by miles of picturesque open countryside, while the nearby village of Barnham also provides easy access to local shops and a pub. Just 15 minutes away by car, the town of Chichester offers amenities like restaurants and high street shopping.

Residents of Fontwell Meadows will also benefit from access to key transport links, including the A27 for Chichester, Portsmouth and Brighton and the M27 for Southampton. Barnham station is a five-minute drive away, providing services to Southampton Central, London Victoria and Brighton.