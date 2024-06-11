Dandara makes a buzz with donation to Hands of Hope charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate World Bee Day and help provide suitable nesting sites for bees, local housebuilder Dandara has donated ‘bee hotels’ to Hands of Hope charity, nearby The Russetts development.

With over 20,000 species of bee known worldwide, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. These bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed at Hands of Hope’s community garden providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We hope our donation to Hands of Hope charity will maintain their interest in beekeeping and pollinator conservation efforts as the community garden continues to thrive with a place for wildlife to nest.

Dandara donated bee hotels to Hands of Hope charity in honour of World Bee Day.

“Dandara is committed to enhancing and maintaining local biodiversity, as reflected in our work towards providing a net biodiversity gain at all new developments. With around 35 species of bee currently under the threat of extinction, we hope this provision of shelter for bees in the local area will provide a fun and exciting way for people to learn about and help preserve biodiversity in their community.”

Mandy Doran, Trustee at Hands of Hope Chairty, added: “We are delighted with the donation of bee hotels to add to our ever-growing collection of wildlife habitats in our community garden. We host workshops for local children engaging in Alternative Provision, who had great fun helping to install the bee hotels!”

For more information about World Bee Day and the importance of bees, visit https://www.un.org/en/observances/bee-day.