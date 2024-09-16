Dandara South East tees up £14,000 for local mental health and rehab charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dandara South East recently hosted a charity golf day, raising £14,000 to be split between local mental health and rehabilitation charities, The Curve Foundation and The Kenward Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on August 16 at Redlibbets Golf Course in Kent, 56 players took part in the golf tournament, followed by a charity auction.

Thanks to generous donations from attendees, Dandara exceeded their fundraising goal, with both The Curve Foundation and Kenward Trust receiving money to continue their crucial work in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Curve Foundation supports children, young people and families in the Chelmsford area with mental health issues and learning difficulties, providing education and support for mental health issues.

Players taking part in Dandara's charity golf day.

Founded in 1968, Kenward Trust has become Kent’s leading alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre, helping to transform people’s lives and support them through their recovery journey. With nearly 300,000 people in the UK currently in contact with drug and alcohol services. The Kenward Trust is playing an instrumental role in caring for and empowering individuals affected by addiction in Kent.

David Garrett, Managing Director at Dandara South East, said: “Our charity golf day this year was the biggest turnout we’ve seen yet, with 56 players all coming together to fundraise for two incredible charities.

"I’d like to thank all those who took part, including the subcontractors who we lost our winning streak to, ending in a draw for the first time ever!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see local charities like The Curve Foundation and Kenward Trust gain the recognition and awareness they deserve.”

Dandara South East is currently building new homes at Braeburn Fields and Pearmain Place in Crowborough and The Russetts in Hawkhurst.