Dandara sparks student creativity with interior design competition

Independent housebuilder Dandara recently invited pupils from Hawkhurst CofE Primary School to participate in a creative project where the students were tasked with designing interior mood boards to inspire the children’s bedroom in the new show home at The Russetts in Hawkhurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven pupils donned their creative caps and participated in the interior design competition, where they showcased mood boards featuring a variety of materials and patterns.

The winning mood board, created by Daisy, drew inspiration from the vibrant local wildlife, featuring trails of red and green. Abode Interior Designers used her creative design as the basis for the bedroom's interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For her winning efforts, Daisy won a £50 WHSmith voucher and Dandara also donated £250 to the school for their participation which will help them fund upcoming activities for the pupils.

Hawkhurst C of E interior design competition

Gemma Pearson, Teacher at Hawkhurst CofE Primary School, commented: “It was such a fun experience for the children to be involved in this special project. They were thrilled to know that their efforts will be featured in the show home for so many people to see. It’s wonderful to see their creativity celebrated in such a meaningful way.”

Amy Wells, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara South East, adds: “We love engaging with the communities where we build and this project was a wonderful example of that. The partnership between Hawkhurst CofE Primary School, Abode Interiors, and our team has been incredibly rewarding. We were so impressed by all the pupils' amazing designs, making it tough to choose just one winner! It’s been exciting to see Daisy’s vision come to life in our show home, and we invite everyone to visit and see both her design and our development firsthand.”

Dandara is currently selling a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes off plan at The Russetts. Prices start at £370,000 for a two bedroom home with an allocated parking space.