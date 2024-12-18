Dandara supports community with donation to Chichester District Foodbank

Independent housebuilder Dandara is supporting the Chichester District community this Christmas with a £500 donation to Chichester District Foodbank that will go towards their Kids Lunch Pack scheme, providing families on low incomes with free nutritious lunches over the holiday period.

This year, Trussell's UK-wide food bank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years . With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local food banks is more vital than ever.

To lend a helping hand to the community, Dandara, who is building homes nearby at The Springs in Hambrook, Hawthorn Grove in Mundham and Wittering Place in West Wittering, has donated £500 to Chichester District Foodbank which will be used to help create kids lunch packs for families with school-aged children, who normally receive free school meals. T

he Kids Lunch Pack scheme will provide around 1000 lunch packs for Chichester District families facing financial hardship this holiday season.

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern commented: “We understand how vital it is to support the families of the communities we build homes in, and we are proud to support Chichester District Foodbank with their Kids Lunch Pack scheme.

"Chichester District Foodbank is doing a hugely worthwhile job supporting their clients and their children, and we hope this donation will help in alleviating some of the challenges parents and their young ones can face during the festive period.”

Marie Wallace, Warehouse Supervisor at Chichester District Foodbank, adds: “The Christmas period is our busiest time of year and can be a real challenging period for those experiencing financial hardship. With this donation from Dandara, our Kids Lunch Packs will provide children and their parents with that extra necessary support that is so often needed during Christmas time, ensuring that each child is fed and nourished when school meals are not available.”

For more information on Chichester District Foodbank or to donate, please visit chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/

