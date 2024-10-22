Dandara supports local writer with historic book about Walberton Parish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent housebuilder Dandara is celebrating the rich heritage of West Sussex by sponsoring a chapter in a new historical book about the villages of Walberton, Binsted, and Fontwell.

Published by Blisham Books, the book highlights the history of these villages through a collection of images and brief descriptions.

As Dandara's Fontwell Meadows development is located in Fontwell, the company has sponsored the chapter, supporting author Brian Allsopp with printing and production costs. Brian has gathered an extensive collection of historic photographs and facts for the six-part book, documenting the evolution of Walberton, Binsted, and Fontwell over the last 234 years.

Brian, author of “Moments in Time- A Visual Journey of Walberton Parish History”, commented: “Working on this book has been an incredibly rewarding and fascinating journey. I've had the chance to explore the rich history of our community in pictures and witness just how much it has evolved over the years.

“It's been wonderful to see the new developments, along with the people and businesses that have come to the area. Dandara's support for the Fontwell chapter has been invaluable, and I'm thrilled with how the book has turned out. I can't wait for it to be available to the community, in early November.”

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “It’s an honour to support such a significant project for the local community. This book will become an important part of the history of West Sussex villages, and we’re proud to have supported its Fontwell chapter. We’re looking forward to reading the full book upon its release.”