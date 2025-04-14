Date for diaries: next Hailsham Community Groups Forum
The next forum will take place on Tuesday 6th May at the Hailsham Parish Church lounge, from 6pm to 7pm.
The forum regularly hosts speakers from voluntary services organisations, grants advisors and other charities. The group continues to build communication networks and create a louder voice with other voluntary and statutory groups.
The long-term benefits of joining the forum could be cost savings through group negotiating power with printers, suppliers, donations and local businesses, sharing resources like gazebos and tables and more.
Several groups have already benefited from the forum, collaborating to fund-raise together and collectively promoting and raising awareness of their organisations.
The Forum meets regularly and is made up of a group of community organisations including Hailsham Lions, Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Hailsham Photographic Society, Hailsham Historical Society, Care for the Carers, Wealden Citizens' Advice Bureau, Wayfinder Woman, YMCA, What's on in Hailsham, Hailsham & District U3A, Environment Hailsham and Hailsham Foodbank.
"The Hailsham Community Forum has grown since its launch with new groups being represented every month," said Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee.
"We are looking for additional members that can include local community groups, voluntary associations, charities, parent/teacher groups and residents' associations among others, to share information on developments of interest including new funding opportunities, in addition to enabling partnership working with other organisations."
"These community meetings are a good opportunity to network, seek help on fundraising, project work and other matters and feed off each other’s ideas. The forum brings together voluntary groups and helps give us an insight into the needs of the local community."
If you are interested in attending, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected].