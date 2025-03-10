Date for diaries: street market and 'Streets of Hailsham' event

Outdoor entertainment event 'Streets of Hailsham' will be making a much-anticipated comeback this Spring and will coincide with the bi-monthly street market taking place on Saturday 17th May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 8.30am to 1pm on the day, Vicarage Field will be home to a range of street market stalls selling locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Confirmed traders will be announced in the near future.

Scheduled alongside the street market will be the next 'Streets of Hailsham' extravagnaza in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street from 11.30am-2.30pm. The event, which has come about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, will feature entertainment including Nutkhut DJs (larger than life roving, stilt-walking superstar DJs), Dizzy O'Dare - Falconry Display (turning a traditional display into a comedy show) and Circle of Two - Bambolina and Dodo (a magical silent show combining acrobatics, mime, slapstick, circus, theatre and puppetry).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing for the public will be The Fire Fighters (entertaining with a 10ft ladder and pole - and performing acrobatics, comedy and slapstick humour), as well as Inside Out Theatre with Active Arts and stilt walker Dolly Delicious.

Hailsham Street Market

"Residents and visitors can expect an array of market stalls on the day at both the Town Council's street market, in addition to some amazing street entertainment as part of the latest Streets of Hailsham event" said Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee."Our markets attract traders and visitors from across the region and this particular one will be no exception, especially as it's coinciding with the Streets of Hailsham extravaganza!"

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made and attending traders to confirm, we are confident that the day's market and street entertainment offerings will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone."

Cllr Ricketts added: "As organisers of Hailsham Street Market and other specialist market events throughout the year, the Town Council's main aim is to work with partner organisations to establish community led festivities, all of which benefit the residents of Hailsham whilst supporting local traders and increasing the footfall in the town on event days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheels are also in motion for a special Sussex Day extravaganza, taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 21st June from 8.30am to 1pm. Celebrating all things Sussex, the event will feature an array of market stalls selling locally produced items and an entertainment line-up including maypole dancing by local Brownies, a live performance by Irish folk band Ceol Na Mara and music throughout the day, courtesy of Hailsham FM.

Further details, including entertainment, activities and confirmed stallholders trading at the event will be announced in the coming weeks.