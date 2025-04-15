Daughter praises staff at Worthing dementia home for their care of both her parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple married for 68 years were able to spend their final anniversary together in comfort and dignity thanks to the staff at Haviland House, Guild Care’s dedicated dementia care home in Goring-by-Sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron and Olive had moved to Haviland House in October 2023, after their daughter Lesley had been supporting them at home with the help of visiting carers. “I’d visit my parents after work and Mum would often call me during the day,” said Lesley. “At the time I was doing all their shopping, ironing, leaving post it notes on cupboards as reminders. We even got a special clock with the day and date – we did everything we could think of.”

But when Olive’s health declined, Lesley contacted Cat, the customer relationship manager at Haviland House. “I can’t thank Cat enough. It was the first care home I’d visited where I was looking for my parents. Everything was spotlessly clean and Tiffany, who showed us round, was very friendly. It wasn’t too formal, and she just had so much passion for this place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron and Olive were able to move into the same ‘household’, one of the home’s five distinct households which are tailored to different stages of dementia. “Even on their first night together, the staff had set up a table for two with a white linen cloth and flowers so they could have dinner together on their own,” Lesley said. “How nice is that!”

Lesley and her husband Graeme together with her parents as they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary

The move also meant Lesley could go on holiday knowing her parents were safe and cared for. “I phoned in regularly but I didn’t have to worry about their medication, I knew they were clean, and my dad had his newspaper every day. When I got back, I walked into Mum’s room and she said to me, ‘Oh Les, I don’t know how you found this place, it is lovely.’

“The carers really went above and beyond to make my parents stay a truly wonderful experience, my Mum loved being at Haviland House, she thought it was like being in a 5 star hotel. My parents then had their last wedding anniversary, 68 years, at Haviland House and we were all together to share a celebration cake.”

After Olive sadly passed away in January 2024, Ron remained at Haviland House moving between households as his dementia progressed, so that he could be properly cared for until he passed away earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back on it, I sleep at night because I know I did the best things for my parents with the help of Cat and the team at Haviland House,” said Lesley. “Not only do they care for the residents, but by golly do they care for us, the family, as well.

Seen here on their wedding day, Ron and Olive were able to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary when they were both cared for at Haviland House.

“You just can’t better Haviland House,” she added. “I’d be astounded if there’s another care home like it and I know there’s not one better.”

For more information on the respite and permanent care available at Haviland House, contact Cat in their friendly Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327 327 or visit www.havilandhouse.org.