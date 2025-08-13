David Fraser shaves it all for Sussex Cancer Fund – in memory of loved ones and to raise awareness

David Fraser of Woodland Dry Cleaners has raised an incredible £5,575, including Gift Aid, for the Sussex Cancer Fund following his head shave challenge. This fundraising initiative, which has captured the hearts of many, was done in memory of his late mother, Bernadette Fraser, who passed away from cancer six years ago, and his brother-in-law, Nick Palmer, who tragically lost his battle with cancer just four months ago at the age of 51.

David’s head shave is more than just a personal act of remembrance, it’s an effort to raise both funds and awareness for the Sussex Cancer Fund, a charity that directly supports cancer patients across East and West Sussex.

Through his efforts, David hopes to highlight the charity’s invaluable contributions, such as providing complementary therapies, offering free tea and coffee in hospitals, supplying comfortable chairs for chemotherapy patients, and refurbishing rooms. Behind the scenes, the Sussex Cancer Fund also supports the purchase of vital new equipment and funds local cancer research studies, benefiting people in Sussex and potentially impacting cancer care worldwide.

“One in two people will be affected by cancer in their lifetime, and I believe that anyone living in East or West Sussex can benefit from the work the Sussex Cancer Fund does,” said David. “The charity’s impact reaches beyond our local community, with research findings shared globally, potentially helping individuals tens of thousands of miles away.”

David Fraser and Lou Scott Trustee for Sussex Cancer Fund

David’s decision to shave his head and eyebrows was motivated by his desire to raise awareness in a way that mimics the physical effects of chemotherapy, which many cancer patients endure.

“A complete head and eyebrow shave is visually arresting, and I hope it will symbolise the journey many people go through with cancer treatment, drawing attention to both the challenges they face and the support they receive,” he said.

David’s goal was to raise £5,000, and with the generous support of friends, family, and supporters, he has exceeded his target, raising over £5,500. David has pledged not to allow his hair to regrow until this ambitious target was met.

The Sussex Cancer Fund’s services and initiatives are crucial in providing vital support to cancer patients, their families, and the broader Sussex community. For those who would like to support David’s fundraising efforts further, donations can still be made via his JustGiving page.