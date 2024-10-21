Deadline fast approaching for secondary school applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Time is running out for parents and carers to apply for their child’s secondary school place, as this year’s deadline approaches.

Families with children in Year 6 have until midnight on Thursday, October 31 to submit their applications for September 2025.

Every year there are families whose children would have secured a place at their preferred school were not for the fact that their application missed the deadline.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said: “Last year 94 per cent of places allocated to those who applied on time were to one of the family’s preferred schools.

“However, every year we see families whose children have not secured a place at their preferred school because their application missed the deadline.

“Submitting your child’s application on time is vital to ensuring they have the best possible chance of getting a place at one of their preferred schools.

“I urge parents to make sure they have submitted their child’s application ahead of next week’s deadline.”

Applicants can select three preferred schools and can use the online mapping system on the East Sussex County Council website to search for the schools in their community area.

When only one school is chosen and there is no space available, the applicant will be allocated the nearest school with an available place, but only after everyone else’s preferences have been allocated.

To find out more about the application process and to apply for a place, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/admissions

Anyone needing help with their application can visit their local library, email [email protected] or call 0300 33 09 472 between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Families will be advised of their child’s secondary school place on national offer day on Monday, March 3, 2025.