Deaf East Sussex teaching assistant highly commended in national award for going above and beyond to support deaf children achieve their potential

Gaea Thompson with her Claire Campbell Highly Commended Award

Gaea Thompson a Teaching Assistant supporting deaf in East Sussex has been highly commended in a national award recognising adults who have gone above and beyond to support deaf children to achieve their potential and challenge perceptions of what they can achieve.

The Claire Campbell Outstanding Achievement Awards, run by charity Auditory Verbal UK (AVUK), now in their second year were presented last Thursday (November 28th). Launched in 2023 the awards are in tribute to Claire, a mum of two profoundly deaf children, who championed the need for early and effective support for deaf children to achieve their potential right up to her death in 2022.

Gaea, who is herself deaf, is a Teaching Assistant for the Deaf in a deaf support facility at Willingdon Primary School in East Sussex. Nominated for the effort she goes to supporting deaf children and their families, Gaea is commended for her fun, friendly and supportive relationships she develops with young people to help them develop language, social and emotional skills.

The nomination by a colleague and fellow professional working with deaf children in East Sussex says: “She has a passion to develop deaf children’s identity and organises fun deaf role model events including with a deaf mountain biker and deaf dog groomer as well as talking about her own experiences of being deaf and how this has never prevented her achieving anything she wanted.”

Gaea has co-ordinated a Safety in Action Day with a range of emergency services to improve deaf awareness and enable deaf children to learn vital life skills and organised parental workshops on a number of themes including building esteem and being the parent of a deaf child. Earlier this year Gaea also volunteered in Ghana supporting deaf children in the country.

Receiving her Highly Commended Award in London last week Gaea said: “As a long-time advocate of the needs and welfare of deaf children within the Education Division, I am thrilled to be recognised for all the hard work I put in to support the deaf children and their families.

“I personally know, only too well, how society can place limits on the capabilities of deaf young people and it’s vital that we work to provide inspiration and ambition to our deaf children.”

Claire’s husband Chris, who judges the awards with his family said: “It was wonderful to establish the awards in 2023 awards a perfect way to honour Claire and as a family. This year the entries have surpassed our expectations and it has been very emotional reading about so many truly outstanding achievements like those of Gaea who is constantly going above and beyond to support deaf children achieve their potential and challenge perceptions of what they can achieve.”

Auditory Verbal UK Chief Executive Anita Grover said: “Congratulations to Gaea and all the finalists in the 2024 Claire Campbell Outstanding Achievement Awards for their achievements going above and beyond proving what deaf children and young people can achieve. Claire was unwavering in her support for deaf children and their families and always championed the vision that all deaf children should have the same opportunities in life as their hearing peers whether their families choose to use sign language, spoken language or both.”

The Outstanding Achievement Awards in Memory of Claire Campbell has two categories:

· The Adult Outstanding Achievement Award which recognises an adult, such as a professional, teacher, parent or caregiver, who, like Claire, has gone above and beyond to support a deaf child or children to achieve their potential and/or challenge the perceptions of what deaf children can achieve.

and

· The Children and Young Person Outstanding Achievement Award - which recognises a deaf child or young person with hearing loss who, like Claire, has gone above and beyond to demonstrate that deaf children can achieve their potential.

Auditory Verbal UK (AVUK) is an award-winning charity that supports families of deaf babies and children to learn to listen and speak with Auditory Verbal therapy to enable them to have the same opportunities in life as their hearing peers. Since 2003, AVUK has helped transform the lives of over 1,000 deaf children across the UK through its family-centred programme of Auditory Verbal therapy and training for health and education professionals in Auditory Verbal practice.