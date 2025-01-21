Deaf Eastbourne teenager in Parliament for debate calling for Government investment to support deaf children like him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding astrophysicist Sam Callaghan, 13, and his family were in the House of Commons today (Tuesday January 21st) for a Westminster Hall Debate on the Provision of Auditory Verbal Therapy which supports deaf children like Sam to learn to listen and talk and have the same opportunities as his hearing peers.

· Westminster debate took place today on provision of Auditory Verbal therapy which transforms the lives of deaf children

· Cross party MPs call for urgent action to provide deaf babies children with the same opportunities of their hearing peers

· There are around 450 deaf children in East Sussex but currently only two trained Auditory Verbal therapists in the South East region

Steven Kinnock MP and Sam Callaghan in Parliament

· Public research shows 83% of adults from the South East believe Auditory Verbal therapy should be available to all deaf children via publicly funded services.

· Government Minister agrees to meet with Sam and the charity that supported him when he was younger

At this morning’s debate Sam, who was diagnosed as deaf as a baby, was welcomed by MP Sharon Hodgson who led the debate and called on the Government to recognise the importance of early and effective support to develop language and invest in making Auditory Verbal therapy available for families who want their children to learn to listen and speak

The Callaghan family with MPs after Westminster Hall Debate on Provision of Auditory Verbal Therapy

Ms Hodgson said: “With the help of Auditory Verbal therapy (Sam) learned to listen and talk just like his hearing peers. Now 13 years old Sam can speak and do anything he puts his mind to and he is doing really well at school. For children like Sam AVUK has been life changing. Sam is living proof that when deaf children and their families have access to early and effective support to develop language and communication opportunities are transformed.

Sam, who was sat in the public gallery in Parliament today, was supported to listen and speak with Auditory Verbal therapy - an early intervention approach which supports deaf babies and children to make sense of the sound they receive through their hearing technology, like cochlear implants and hearing aids, and develop spoken language so they can learn to talk like their hearing friends.

The teenager and Ms Hodgson first met in Westminster in October last year at an event organised by charity Auditory Verbal UK (UK) to challenge perceptions of what deaf children can achieve with early and effective support. The Callaghan family are backing AVUK’s #HearUsNow campaign calling on the Government to invest in Auditory Verbal therapy that transforms the lives of deaf babies and children and returned to Westminster today to meet and share their story with MPs and witness the debate about the provision of Auditory Verbal therapy.

Sam said: “Thanks to Auditory Verbal therapy I can do anything my hearing friends can do but there are so many children that can’t access Auditory Verbal therapy which isn’t fair. I really hope that the government listens to MPs and see what a difference the therapy has made to me and my family and do something about it. Even though my ambition is to become an astrophysicist, alongside that I really want more deaf children to be able to have Auditory Verbal therapy too.”

Jo, Sam and Andy Callaghan in Parliament

Joanna and Andy Sam’s parents said: “It is no exaggeration to say that Auditory Verbal therapy changed our lives. We can’t even bear to imagine where we would be if we hadn’t had this support and I very much doubt that Sam would be at mainstream school dreaming of space. But we know how lucky we were to access this therapy programme and it shouldn’t be the luck of the drawer or where you live.

“We just hope that by MPs debating the provision of Auditory Verbal therapy today will help the government understand how urgent and vital this investment is.”

International and national evidence shows around 80% of deaf children following an Auditory Verbal therapy approach can achieve age-appropriate spoken language. The majority reach educational outcomes on par with hearing children, and most are in mainstream schools.

However, at present, more than 90% of deaf children under five in the UK cannot access Auditory Verbal therapy, because there is little to no provision through publicly funded services. There are around 450 deaf children in East Sussex and currently only 33 certified Auditory Verbal Therapists in the UK with just two in the whole of the South East, despite public research* showing 83% of adults in the region believe Auditory Verbal therapy should be available to all deaf children via publicly funded services.

Economic research by AVUK shows this could be achieved with an investment of £21.5million over the next 10 years would unlock an economic benefit of £152million, rising to £11.7billion over 50 years.

AVUK Chief Executive Anita Grover, who also attended today’s debate, explained: “In the UK we have one of the best newborn hearing screening programmes and deaf babies and children have access to state-of-the-art hearing technology but this is not enough to prevent deaf children from falling behind their hearing peers. Early and effective support is vital whether families wish to use spoken language, sign language or both We want to enable all families who wish their child to develop spoken language to have the opportunity to access an Auditory Verbal programme through publicly funded services. To do that we need to expand the number of specialist Auditory Verbal therapists working in the NHS and local services. .”

Ms Hodgson added: “Deaf children currently face the prospect of lower academic achievement, lower employment and are at a higher risk of poor mental health, bullying and social exclusion. They are almost twice as likely as all children to complete their first year of school without having achieved a good level of development. These statistics clearly highlight a stark difference in quality of life, education attainment, employment rates and mental wellbeing between hearing and non-hearing peers.”

“Today we have the opportunity to change the fate of deaf children in this country. They deserve the same opportunities and outcomes as their hearing peers.”

The government minister, Stephen Kinnock MP, agreed to meet with AVUK, alongside 13-year-old Sam and his parents to discuss further how the Government can increase access to Auditory Verbal therapy and ensure no family misses out on support based on where they live.

Families with deaf babies and children who would like to find out more about the supporting them to learn to listen and talk can contact Auditory Verbal UK via www.avuk.org or by calling 01869 325000. There are also a number of free initial appointments for our family programme.

For more information visit www.avuk.org

Auditory Verbal UK (AVUK) is an award-winning charity that supports families of deaf babies and children to learn to listen and speak to enable them to have the same opportunities in life as their hearing peers. Since 2003, AVUK has helped transform the lives of over 1,000 deaf children across the UK through its family-centred programme of Auditory Verbal therapy and training for health and education professionals in Auditory Verbal practice.

· There are approximately 7,200 deaf children under the age of 5 in the UK.

· 29% of adults in the South East have no idea that a child born profoundly deaf can learn to speak as well as a hearing child according to a YouGov poll*.

· 83% of adults in the North East believe Auditory Verbal therapy should be available to all deaf children through public funded services according to a YouGov poll*.

· 80% of children who spend at least two years on AVUK’s programme achieve the same language outcomes as their hearing peers, rising to 97% of children with no additional needs.

· 90% of deaf children under 5 in the UK do not currently have access to an Auditory Verbal programme.

AVUK offers a bursary scheme to enable families on low incomes to access the programme so that income is not a barrier to families receiving support, as well as training bursaries for health and education professionals wishing to train in the Auditory Verbal approach. It relies on the generosity of trusts, foundations, individuals and families to be able to deliver its services across the UK. More details about ways to fundraise are here: https://www.avuk.org/fundraise-for-us

AVUK has won a number of awards including the 2023 Children and Young People Now Early Years Award 2020 GSK IMPACT Award for its significant impact in the community and its commitment to helping deaf children to speak, listen and learn alongside their hearing peers.

* YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2125 adults – 293 in the South East of England. Fieldwork was undertaken between 12th – 14th April 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).