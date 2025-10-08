Decision gives new bridge at Exceat the green light

By Karen Bowles
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 14:36 BST
The construction of a new two-lane bridge to improve traffic flow on a busy route has moved a step closer.

Following a public inquiry, the Secretary of State has confirmed three legal orders necessary to build the new bridge at Exceat, including compulsory purchase orders for land and changes to the road layout.

The decision means the council can push ahead with its plans with the aim of starting construction in the spring.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment said: “We have been working to address the bottleneck created by the existing one-lane bridge for many years and I am delighted that the Secretary of State’s decision means we can move ahead.

Exceat Bridgeplaceholder image
Exceat Bridge

“This is a huge project that will make a positive difference with the removal of the bottleneck, reduction in journey times and improvement to accessibility for visitors to the area.”

The decision on the legal orders means county council officers can continue the procurement of contractors to carry out the construction of the new bridge, with the contract expected to be awarded in December.

Preparation work will be carried out to help meet some of the planning conditions stipulated by the South Downs National Park Authority required to be met before any construction begins.

Regular updates on the scheme will be posted on Timeline of activities to date | The Exceat Bridge | live.eastsussexhighways.com

The legal orders confirmed by the secretary of state include the compulsory purchase of land, the realignment of the existing road, public right of way and local accesses, re-profiling the river and road embankments, addition of traffic calming measures and provision of a habitat area.

