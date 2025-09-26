Dedicate a star at St Michael's Hospice Lights of Love events

St Michael’s Hospice invites you to remember those you miss through their Lights of Love celebrations across Hastings and Rother.

Each gathering provides a quiet moment to reflect, to feel, and to reconnect with cherished memories. As daylight fades, the trees begin to light up, each with its branches filled with stars lovingly decorated and dedicated by you in memory of someone special.

Whether the person you miss was cared for by the Hospice or not, this event is for anyone who wants to come together with their community to remember their loved one.

You can now dedicate a star online at smhlightsoflove.memorypage.org where you can write a message and even upload a photo. For those who prefer to decorate their own star, requests can be made by emailing [email protected] with your address and you will be sent however many stars you’d like to dedicate.

Dedicate and donate a star in memory of someone you love today. Visit stmichaelshospice.com/event/lightsoflove2025 to find out where your nearest service is.