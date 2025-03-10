Dedicated followers of fashion at East Hoathly care home!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Lydfords care home in East Hoathly had a brilliant time celebrating London Fashion Week by hosting their very own Fashion Show.

Staff, residents and their family at Lydfords Care Home used London Fashion Week as a great excuse to have their own one. Models got to choose from three categories to inspire their outfits. The show was compered by the Uckfield Town Crier. The afternoon was a huge success and everyone enjoyed watching the show and taking part.

General Manager, Anthony, said: “Our residents loved taking part in the show and choosing their favourite outfits to wear. It was so nice to see the staff and family members getting involved too. There was a real buzz in the air. it was wonderful to see the whole coming together for the event and we can’t wait to another one.”