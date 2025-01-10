Dedicated Slimming World Consultant celebrates huge weight loss results even when the snow brings Peacehaven to a complete halt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annie Harper has been running her Wednesday evening Peacehaven Slimming World group for just over a year and this week was the first time heavy snow had fallen on a group night. That didn't stop her putting on her group, nor did it stop her amazing members from coming, even when the coast road had been brought to a complete standstill.

Annie was determined to offer the vital weekly service and support to any members that were able to attend safely. She may not have seen all of her regular members due to the adverse weather conditions, but two of her members that did turn out gave her quite the reasons to celebrate.

Hannah Wilkins stepped onto the scales and they all jumped for joy as she had lost 9.5lbs in the first week of 2025. That alone is impressive but her first loss of 2025 meant that she had achieved her 10 stone award. She started with Slimming World and Annie back on the 28th January 2024 and this last loss meant that she had lost 10 stone in less than a year. Hannah attends group every week and says the support from the group has been one of the keys to her success. Annie said “it was an absolute pleasure and honour to give Hannah her 10 stone award and I’m so incredibly proud of her and what she has achieved during this last year”. Hannah is now getting ready for her delayed Christmas party in a few weeks time and cannot wait to wear her new sparkly fitted dress, size 16 down from a size 24 and be front and center in the pictures, which she never would have done before.

Another member who managed to attend was Izzy Dunsmore who joined Annie’s group just 11 weeks ago at the end of October 2024 and last night, whilst not only losing 5lbs in the first week of January, she achieved her 3 stone award. Izzy had never tried Slimming World before but has totally embraced Food Optimising and proven to herself that she can do it. Despite working for a fast food chain, by coming to Annie’s group and learning how to make small easy changes to the way she shops, eat’s and cooks she now makes healthy delicious meals, gets real support and in turn sees real results. Annie said “talking to Izzy and her Mum, who is also a member, I told them how I was so excited for Izzy and the amazing future she is creating for herself. Learning how to make healthy choices and embed these into her lifestyle at the tender age of 18 is just the best gift she could possibly give herself”. Izzy is so happy with her progress to date and is looking forward to going shopping for new clothes.

Izzy's amazing 11 weeks side by side

Both Hannah & Izzy are well and truly on their way to achieving their dream target weight with the help and support of their consultant Annie and the Peacehaven Slimming World group. They meet every Wednesday at 5.30pm & 7pm at the Friendship Centre, Mayfield Avenue, Peacehaven. No need to book, no obligations, just turn up and you will receive a very warm welcome and the opportunity to turn your weight loss dreams into reality.