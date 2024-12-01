Dedications received for Festive Tree of Light

By Allan Russell
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 21:26 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 08:56 BST

Dedications received were as follows:

Peter Cameron Gerrard, Miss you, a lot. Time passes so quickly (Mum).

Danny Jr Andrews, In loving memory - always remembered.

(Blank) My much loved and missed brother.

Eric Appleton, John Kirk and David Kirk, Three true gentlemen, miss them all.

Joyce Shepherd, wonderful mother.

Gordon Carey, Our Dad, Forever in our hearts, always in our thoughts. Julie, Elaine, Nicky and family.

Adam Rowland, Forever in our thoughts. Love, the Morton Family.

Emma May Huckins, For our darling daughter, loved and missed always x.

Carole Johanna Hill, In memory of my dear sister Carole x.

