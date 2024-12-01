Dedications received for Festive Tree of Light
Dedications received were as follows:
Peter Cameron Gerrard, Miss you, a lot. Time passes so quickly (Mum).
Danny Jr Andrews, In loving memory - always remembered.
(Blank) My much loved and missed brother.
Eric Appleton, John Kirk and David Kirk, Three true gentlemen, miss them all.
Joyce Shepherd, wonderful mother.
Gordon Carey, Our Dad, Forever in our hearts, always in our thoughts. Julie, Elaine, Nicky and family.
Adam Rowland, Forever in our thoughts. Love, the Morton Family.
Emma May Huckins, For our darling daughter, loved and missed always x.
Carole Johanna Hill, In memory of my dear sister Carole x.