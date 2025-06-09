Deliciously Gorgeous Art Gallery celebrates third anniversary

Deliciously Gorgeous Art Gallery celebrates its 3 rd anniversary by hosting an exhibition by co-founders Christine and Val Racher who have just returned from exhibiting their artwork at the Edinburgh Art Festival.

In the three years that the gallery has been open it has showcased the work of 18 local artists, 1 poet and members of the Seven Sisters Camera Club. During that time there have been sales of 54 paintings and 6 illustrated poems. Over £1,000 has been raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Michele Mitchell, Community Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, acknowledged the donation from Deliciously Gorgeous Art Gallery and explained that “over 70% of our services are funded by donations from the local community and the remainder by the NHS.

St Wilfrid's is your local hospice for Eastbourne, Seaford, Pevensey, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and all points in between. It serves a population of 245,000 and provides high quality, whole-person support for people towards the end of their lives and for their families and friends.

Donations, like those received from the Art Gallery, are vitally important to keep our services on-going and we thank everyone involved at Deliciously Gorgeous for their kind support.”

www.stwhospice.org for further information about the hospice and ways in which you can help.

The new exhibition “Just the 2 of us” will run throughout July and August, starting Wednesday 2nd July. There will be in excess of twenty pieces of artwork on show which will include

compositions on canvas using textiles, applique, acrylic, pen and ink and, for the first time, jewellery.

DG Gallery

www.rachersoncanvas.co.uk to see further examples of their work.

Val said “It has been an absolute pleasure for my sister, Christine and I, to set up and run the gallery and provide an opportunity for so many local artists to display and sell their artwork and in the process raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. We know how important their work is and we’re pleased to be able to use our love of art in such a positive way. Simon and his staff have been so helpful during the last three years, allowing us to create the gallery in the first place and then handling all the sales, that we’d like to say a big thank you to them all for their help and encouragement.”

Manager of Deliciously Gorgeous, Simon Cuss, added that “It’s been great working with Val and Christine to set up an art gallery in our café. Their enthusiasm is infectious and knowing that we’re all helping to raise funds for our local hospice is very satisfying. We’ve been amazed at the success of the gallery over the last three years and it’s been pleasing to see it develop into an established venue for local artists. Our regular customers really look forward to coming in and seeing the changing displays and we look forward to hosting many more exhibitions in the future.”

www.deliciouslygorgeous.co.uk for more information about the café.