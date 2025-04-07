“Delightful” Littlehampton care home resident celebrates her 101st birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved resident at a care home in Littlehampton has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Pat Webb was surrounded by her family and the residents and staff at Norden House as she celebrated the milestone with a tea party.

Pat grew up on a farm in the north of England and was raised by her aunt after her mother died when she was very young. The cows raised by her father provided milk for the local school.

She went to school in Oxford and lived in Yapton before moving to Norden House. She has two sons and is described by the care home staff as “delightful.” Pat said her secret to a long life was to keep talking.

Amy Francis, Activities Co-ordinator at Norden House, said: “It was a pleasure to celebrate Pat’s birthday, she is a lovely woman and a very special member of our community. On behalf of everyone, I would like to wish Pat a very happy birthday.”

Norden House is managed by Healthcare Management Trust and opened last year. It’s design and services have been inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland.

Residents live with up to seven other people in a household, who have similar care needs or are at a similar stage of dementia, important for reducing stress and encouraging socialisation. Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio.

Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with the Honey Bee café and hair salon. There are also gardens and a holistic therapy room. Residents are encouraged to go about ‘daily routines’ and contribute to the running of village life.