Deluxe Bingo Hastings celebrates successful first weeks after grand reopening

More than 300 guests attended the launch across both afternoon and evening sessions, which featured live music, costumed performers, and two packed games of bingo. Since then, Deluxe has welcomed hundreds of new and returning players through its doors, quickly re-establishing itself as a lively community hub.

The bingo hall, which closed in early 2023, now operates Thursday to Monday and has become a firm favourite among locals. On Saturday 5th July, 110 guests filled the venue for the evening session alone - a strong showing that reflects growing excitement around the reopening.

Jeremy Godden, Director of the Godden Gaming Organisation, said: “Seeing the building full of people again has been incredibly rewarding.

"This place has so much history and means a lot to so many in Hastings.

"We’ve brought it back not just as a bingo hall, but as a place where people can reconnect and enjoy themselves - the response so far has been amazing.”

The newly revamped venue includes upgraded interiors, modernised facilities, and a continued commitment to community-focused entertainment. Alongside regular bingo sessions, Deluxe is also planning special events and themed evenings to keep things fresh for players.

Deluxe Bingo Hastings is located at 2–6 Pelham Place and is open Thursdays to Mondays for bingo. Entry is 18+ and valid ID is required.

1 . Contributed Helena Dollimore MP and Becca Horn, Mayor of Hastings, join Jeremy Godden, Director of Godden Gaming Organisation, to cut the ribbon and officially open the refurbished Deluxe Bingo Hastings. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The enthusiastic Deluxe Bingo hosts team ready to welcome players and create a lively, fun atmosphere for every session. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jeremy Godden, Director of Godden Gaming Organisation, pictured with a volunteer from St Michael’s Hospice, announcing a £10,000 fundraising commitment over the year, starting with a £1,000 donation on grand opening night. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The newly refurbished Deluxe Bingo Hastings welcomed over 300 guests for its grand opening, showcasing a modern makeover while preserving the venue’s historic charm. Photo: Submitted