Deluxe Bingo Hastings launches ticket giveaway ahead of grand opening celebration

Excitement is building on the Hastings seafront as Deluxe Bingo gears up for its highly anticipated grand reopening on Saturday, June 21 - and lucky locals now have the chance to win free entry to the big event.

To celebrate the revival of the iconic bingo hall at 2-6 Pelham Place, Deluxe Bingo Hastings has launched a social media giveaway offering two free tickets to its glamorous Grand Opening.

The competition, live now on Facebook, invites bingo fans to win entry to either the afternoon or evening session, complete with live entertainment and a brass band.

To enter, participants must:

Like and share the competition post on Facebook

Follow Deluxe Bingo on Instagram and TikTok (@deluxebingo)

Sign up via the official website at deluxehastings.co.uk

Tag a friend they’d bring along

Each additional friend tagged in separate comments counts as an extra entry. The giveaway closes at 5PM this Friday, May 24, with winners to be contacted shortly after.

The Grand Opening event marks the return of one of Hastings’ most treasured social venues, which closed its doors in February 2023 after more than four decades of operation.

Following a complete refurbishment, the hall promises a new era of entertainment while preserving the community spirit it has long been known for.

The launch day will feature two full bingo sessions - from 12pm to 3:15pm, and 5pm to 9:30pm - with live music and special guests.

Entry is strictly for over 18s, with ID required at the door. Tickets are also available for purchase via www.deluxe.bingo/tickets and are expected to sell out quickly.

As Hastings continues to see regeneration efforts across its seafront and town centre, the return of Deluxe Bingo stands out as a key milestone in the area’s cultural and social revival.

For more details or to enter the competition, visit the Deluxe Bingo Hastings Facebook page.