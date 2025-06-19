Deluxe Bingo Hastings proudly supporting St Michael’s Hospice with £10K fundraising goal

After more than two years of closure, Deluxe Bingo Hastings is set to open its doors this Saturday, 21st June - and it’s doing so with a big heart.

The iconic seafront bingo hall has announced a £10,000 fundraising goal in support of St Michael’s Hospice (Hastings & Rother), beginning with a £1,000 donation on grand opening day.

Based in Hastings and Rother, St Michael’s Hospice provides specialist care and support for people facing life-limiting illness, as well as their families and carers.

Jeremy Godden, Director of the Godden Gaming Organisation, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Deluxe Bingo back to life and to do so while supporting such an important local charity.

"St Michael’s Hospice plays a vital role in our community, and we’re proud to be supporting them from day one.”

The partnership has been warmly received by the hospice team. Sophie Bailey, Community and Corporate Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “I personally have fond memories of the Deluxe and am very excited to see it reopening.

"On behalf of St Michael’s Hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Deluxe team for aiming to raise an amazing £10,000 in aid of the Hospice.

"We’re so grateful for your generosity, and for helping enable us to continue supporting the people of Hastings and Rother through dying, death and loss.”

Deluxe Bingo plans to raise the full amount through various fundraising activities over the coming year, with more details expected in the weeks following the grand opening.

The fundraising initiative coincides with the long-awaited grand opening of the fully refurbished venue at 2–6 Pelham Place.

The event will include live music from Beachy Brass, appearances by cast members from Renaissance Faire UK, and two full bingo sessions.

Afternoon admission begins at 11:00 AM, with bingo from 12:00 PM to 3:15 PM

The evening session starts at 6:00 PM - now sold out

Limited availability remains for the afternoon session

Entry is 18+ and valid ID is required.

For tickets and information, call 01424 614400.