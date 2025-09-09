Delve into local history and offer your views on the future of Eastbourne at The Beacon

A chance to help shape the future of Eastbourne takes place at The Gather unit in The Beacon later this month.

Shoppers and visitors can also meet some of the key organisations taking an active interest in the town and its community.

The Eastbourne Society in partnership with Vision for Eastbourne has been steadily joined by a growing number of allied groups. They meet at the Gather unit on the last Friday of the month.

Groups include the Eastbourne Local History Society, Family Roots, the Eastbourne Community Land Trust, and People’s Eastbourne.

Sessions include showcasing publications from the local history society, delving into the hidden secrets of your family’s past with Family Roots, and learning how the Eastbourne community is working together to build local sustainable housing.

Experts will also be on hand to explain about “digitise” collections and 360 imagery from Vision for Eastbourne, and also Peoples’ Eastbourne will be talking about the famous workers’ murals that once graced the halls of the former TGWU building (replaced by the View Hotel) and ran continuously for 85 feet over 14 images.

Eastbourne Borough councillors are regular attendees at the monthly meetings, and there is a conservation drop-in session, where the head of conservation for Eastbourne Borough Council runs an advice surgery between 1pm and 3pm for planning issues in conservation areas.

This month (Friday September 26), local poet Laurie Wilkinson will be selling his books to raise money for the Help for Heroes. His signing session will be between 10.30am and 12 noon.

Chris Leach, chair of Eastbourne Society and a prominent member of Vision for Eastbourne, said: “If you’re interested in learning about some key community organisations that are part of our wonderful town, or feel motivated to get involved, pop in and see us at the Gather unit on Friday September 26, 10am to 4pm.

The Beacon General Manager, Mark Powell, said the monthly sessions were proving a real attraction with shoppers and visitors. “There’s always a buzz around the Gather unit when the Eastbourne Society and Vision for Eastbourne set up their stall. I would encourage everybody to pop in and see for themselves.”