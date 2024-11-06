Demand for tax and trust services leads to South East specialist team doubling in size

Mayo Wynne Baxter’s trusts and tax team has doubled in size in the past 30 months – reflecting the increasing demand for specialist legal services across the South East and strengthening the full-service law firm’s ability to provide tailored advice to its growing client base.

Led by partner Jessica Partridge, the nine-people-strong team plays a pivotal role in developing Mayo Wynne Baxter’s private client offering in the region, providing services including bespoke inheritance tax planning and trust creation.

The team’s expertise has been recognised nationally after being named the tax and trust team of the year at the British Wills and Probate Awards 2024.

Jessica said: “Doubling the size of the team in such a short time span is testament to the growing demand for specialist trust and tax services, as well as our commitment to exceptional client satisfaction. Our expanded team is now even more well-equipped to provide the exceptional service clients need in this complex and highly technical area of law.

Jessica Partridge, partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter

“Trusts are often seen as complicated and outdated, but in reality, they remain essential and flexible tools for managing wealth, preserving assets and protecting vulnerable individuals. We regularly advise settlors, trustees and beneficiaries on the creation and day-to-day running of trusts, working closely with clients to ensure their trusts are utilised to their maximum benefit.”

Jessica has specialised in trust matters for more than 20 years and is recognised in The Legal 500 for her expertise. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and has been featured in various industry publications.

Alongside her is an expanding group of highly skilled professionals AMPA Trust Corp directors and partners Fiona Dodd, Jonathan Porter and Rebecca Louis; alongside substantive team members associate Lucy Hollingsworth; solicitor Sara Bashir; tax and trust technician Cassandra Reynolds; and paralegals Verity Wears and Thea Macdonald.

The trusts and tax team collaborates seamlessly with Mayo Wynne Baxter’s wider private client wealth, rural and corporate teams, ensuring clients benefit from a holistic and comprehensive approach to wealth management and tax planning.