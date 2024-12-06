Dementia friendly Christmas carols and expert tips for a dementia friendly Christmas

Alzheimer's Society Hosts three inclusive dementia friendly concerts in West Sussex and local Service User Involvement Officer Tim Wilkins shares tips to help you include your loved ones with dementia this Christmas

Christmas should be one of the happiest times of the year, but sadly for hundreds of thousands of people living with dementia, the festive period can be a really challenging time. To add some cheer to the season Alzheimer’s Society will be hosting a free series of Dementia Friendly Carol Services across West Sussex.

On Wednesday 11, Decmeber at 11.30am at St Symphorian’s Church (Durrington Hill, BN13 2PU) the local Dementia Voice group, with the Worthing Town Cryers, in partnership with the Worthing Community Dementia Hive will host the first concert.

There is also a Carol Concert on Thursday 12, December (3.30pm Start) at the Crawley Baptist Church where the Horsham Singing for The Brain Group and the Crawley Forward Thinking Group (a Dementia Voice Group) will attend, as will the Sangam Ladies Group and Inspire Choir Crawley.

The final Carol Concert is on Monday 16, December from 2pm at St Richards Church Haywards Heath the ‘Spring Chickens Choir’ will perform. Stephanie Inglesfield the Mayor of Haywards Heath is also reading poem Stephanie has supported Alzheimer’s Society for the last two years. Sadly, one in three people born in the UK today will go onto develop dementia in their lifetime and currently around one million people in the UK are living with the condition, including more than 16,500 people across West Sussex. This Christmas, Alzheimer’s Society, a charity dedicated to providing help and hope for people affected by dementia, is also gifting people with the knowledge, support and guidance they need to help everyone feel included and enjoy the occasion. Here, Alzheimer’s Society’s Service User Involvement Officer for West Sussex, Tim Wilkins, gives his top eight tips for supporting a loved one living with dementia during the festive season.

1. Put up decorations gradually

We all love Christmas decorations but a sudden change in environment can be confusing and distressing for someone living with dementia. Think about introducing Christmas decorations such as tinsel, stockings and the Christmas tree gradually so it doesn’t come as a shock to the person living with dementia.

2. Keep it simple and familiar

Alzheimer's Society's Tim Wilkins (far left) with a merry crew of tree decorating Alzheimer's Society volunteers

For someone living with dementia, Christmas can be an overwhelming time. Keeping the activities low-key may help your loved one stay relaxed. For example, if your loved one usually goes to midnight mass every year but is unable to this festive season, consider alternatives such as a televised or online service. Alternatively, if your loved one has dinner at the same time every day outside of the festive season, stick to the same timings at Christmas and keep it in a familiar setting where possible. This will help limit any potential confusion or agitation.

3. Get everyone involved

There’s often a lot going on at Christmas but there are plenty of ways to get your loved one involved. This could be something as simple as asking them to hang a bauble on a tree, to doing a spot of Christmas shopping, which can include online shopping, or encouraging them to pick their favourite Christmas songs. Music plays a vital role in the lives of people living with dementia and can be a fun and simple way to ensure your loved one is included in the festivities.

4. Create a quiet area

Having lots of guests around during the festive season can be overwhelming for people living with dementia. If things do get busy, especially on Christmas day, designate one room or space in the home a ‘quiet space’, where the person living with dementia can retreat to and relax in. This will help reduce the possibility of them feeling overwhelmed, agitated or anxious.

5. Bring back old memories

Treasured photos, songs or activities can be a great way to engage with people with dementia and help to start conversations. Take time out of the busy day to sit down with your loved ones and reminisce. Making a family photo album or memory box could be a nice way to spend time together. It can be a useful tool in helping a person with memory loss to remember important people and events. Do be mindful that there may be events or memories that the person living with dementia will not wish to reminisce about.

6. Be mindful of food

Although many people eat a lot at Christmas, a full plate can be daunting for someone who has difficulties eating. The eating habits of people living with dementia can change and they may not eat as much as they used to. Try to keep the same size portions and type of food the person likes during the Christmas period. If you're doing the serving, try not to overload your loved one’s plate. If they prefer finger foods to a large meal, consider ways to accommodate this. While eating, it’s important that the person doesn’t feel hurried and is given enough time to eat and enjoy themselves.

7. Be flexible

It’s easy to get caught up in Christmas traditions and how things have always been done in the family, but your festive season might begin to look different as dementia progresses. It's always worth having a ‘plan B’ and be prepared to change your plans if a particular element isn't working. It’s important that everyone is comfortable and able to celebrate in the way that is best for them.

8. Plan ahead

If the person with dementia is living in a care home, it can be helpful to ask the home in advance what their plans are for Christmas Day, particularly if there are restrictions or visiting policies in place. Planning will help family and friends visit their loved one in good time. It can also allow for staggered visits during the day so that the person is not overwhelmed with lots of visitors at once.

Help Alzheimer's Society provide a little light to people affected by dementia this Christmas. To donate, share your story or for more information, visit alzheimers.org.uk/Christmas or call 0333 150 3456.