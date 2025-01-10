Dementia or simply old age? Angmering care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Angmering is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Wednesday 22nd January, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Ayton House, on Shepherds View, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Understanding Dementia’ session at Ayton House will be led by dementia expert Dr Nori Graham, who will share her knowledge of dementia, how it can affect people as they age and what people can do to support a loved one. Complimentary refreshments will also be available.

A local care home is taking part in a nationwide initiative to help raise awareness of dementia

In addition to the event, the Angmering community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

“We know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming Dr Nori to our home for the Big Dementia Conversation. She’ll be able to provide guidance for carers, while offering insight into what it’s like to live with the condition.

“We’d like to encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Ayton House and to book a place at the event, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Ayton House is a new state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home has its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and large first floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more general information, visit www.careuk.com/ayton-house