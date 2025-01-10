Dementia or simply old age? Haywards Heath care home to host advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Haywards Heath is inviting local people to its free advice event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 14th January, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butlers Green Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two-thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put down their symptoms to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Let’s Talk About Dementia session at Martlet Manor will be led by Lifestyle Lead, Lorraine Mclean, who will shine a light on some aspects of dementia that are often overlooked, as well as how to support people living with the condition

A local care home is taking part in a nationwide initiative to help raise awareness of dementia

In addition to the event, the Haywards Heath community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members.

“Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Haywards Heath”

To find out more about Martlet Manor, please contact Home Manager Sarah Barrett, on 01444 712 668, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation