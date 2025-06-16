Department for Work and Pensions employee from Bexhill receives King's Birthday Honour

• DWP dog rescuer awarded MBE • Vanessa praised for her commitment to animal welfare • 10 staff members across the Department recognised

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Department for Work and Pensions employee from Bexhill on Sea has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for her outstanding commitment to animal welfare and fundraising efforts for dog rescue charities.

Vanessa Barden, who works as a work coach at Hastings Jobcentre, has been recognised for her dedication to rescuing abused and abandoned golden retrievers from Turkey and Eastern European countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond emergency fostering five dogs, she has led numerous fundraising initiatives to support rescue operations and veterinary treatment for mistreated animals.

Plant stall “manned” by our late Ted

Her colleagues at Hastings Jobcentre have enthusiastically supported her fundraising campaigns, creating a community effort that has raised tens of thousands for the charity.

Reacting to their award, Vanessa Barden said:

“I feel very proud and taken aback that someone would nominate me for this honour.

“It is truly humbling to have been recognised for my efforts and passion to helping dog rescue charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picture is of Vanessa and her newest rescue Vinnie who joined in April from Romania.

“It is seeing these dogs grow in confidence and enjoy life, where they are loved and cared for, that inspires me to carry on with my fundraising.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said:

“It’s fantastic to see our brilliant DWP staff being awarded for their achievements inside and outside of work.

“The King’s Honour recognises the real difference they have made in their communities, and we are incredibly proud of them.

“I would like to thank and congratulate all of our DWP staff who have been awarded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa Barden is among 10 staff members across the Department for Work and Pensions who have been named this year in the King’s Birthday Honour lists, which recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.