Deputy chef celebrates 15 years at Chichester nursing home

At Kings Lodge Nursing Home in Chichester, part of the Aria Care Group, they celebrate a valued team member, Deputy Chef Ajit, on his 15th work anniversary.

Ajit joined Kings Lodge in July 2010 as a Kitchen Assistant. Over the years, his dedication and commitment to upskilling have led him to progress into the role of Deputy Chef.

When asked what he enjoys most about his role, Ajit shared, “I genuinely enjoy the atmosphere of the home, the strong sense of teamwork, the support from colleagues, and the opportunities for career progression.”

One of hismost memorable moments was successfully managing his first Environmental Health Officer (EHO) inspection, which resulted in the home maintaining its 5-star hygiene rating.

Ajit is now focused on further developing his skills, with the goal of one day progressing into a Head Chef position.

Reflecting on what ‘Care from the Heart’ means to him, Ajit said, “It emphasises understanding each resident's unique needs, preferences, and personality. It also involves treating residents with empathy, patience, and kindness, recognising that their emotional well-being is very important.”

