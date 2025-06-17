Deputy Mayor attends Hailsham Allotment Society Open Day

The Hailsham Allotment Society opened its doors on Saturday [14 June] to members of the public interested in taking on an allotment - and to display the wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown on-site.

The Hailsham Allotment Open Day took place at the Battle Road allotment site and was attended by Hailsham Deputy Town Mayor Councillor Colin Mitchell, as well as representatives from the Hailsham Horticultural Society and other local community groups.

Members of the Allotment Society were on hand to answer questions and to show off their plots to visitors, helping to raise the profile of allotments and why it is beneficial to have one.

"I'm honoured and delighted to have been asked to attend the event," said Cllr Mitchell. "The Allotment Society's open day was a great opportunity for people to see the plots, learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own and relax with a cup of tea!"

Hailsham Allotment Society Open Day 2025

"Allotments are not only a brilliant way of keeping active, but also eating more healthily, helping the environment by reducing food miles, escaping from the hustle and bustle of everyday living and of course, generating a sense of community."

Terry Miller, secretary of the Hailsham Allotment Society commented: "The open day was a great success with a good turnout from members of the public. Plot holders were more than willing to show off their plots and the various fruit and vegetables they grow. The food and refreshments were a popular attraction as always."

At present, the Council manages 97 plots on three sites in Hailsham: Battle Road (57 plots); Station Road/Common Pond (13 plots); Harold Avenue (27 plots). Standard plots are 3 or 5 rods in size.

Rental costs are: £23.10 per annum (3 rod size) and £39.60 per annum (5 rod size). A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot-holders.

To request being added to the allotment rental waiting list, please call 01323 841702 or send an email.