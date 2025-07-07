Deputy Mayor attends Hailsham Allotment Society Summer Show

The event brought together local allotment holders and members of the public to celebrate the growing season, with plot holders proudly exhibiting their homegrown flowers and vegetables for judging. Prizes were awarded to winners in a range of categories, recognising both quality and creativity in cultivation.

Members of the Allotment Society were available throughout the afternoon to showcase their plots, answer questions and share tips, helping to raise awareness of the many benefits of allotment gardening.

"I’m honoured and delighted to have been asked to open the event," said Councillor Mitchell. "The Allotment Society's Summer Show was a fantastic opportunity for people to display their produce, enjoy the site, learn a few growing techniques, and simply relax with friends and neighbours over refreshments. It’s a real celebration of community spirit and sustainability."

Currently, Hailsham Town Council manages 97 allotment plots across three sites in the town: Battle Road (57 plots), Station Road/Common Pond (13 plots), and Harold Avenue (27 plots). Standard plot sizes are either 3 or 5 rods.

Annual rental fees are £23.10 for a 3-rod plot and £39.60 for a 5-rod plot. New tenants are also asked to pay a £50 deposit.

"The Town Council is committed to providing allotment plots to all residents who wish to rent one," added Cllr Mitchell. "We recognise the vital role allotment gardening plays in our community - helping people grow their own food, improve their wellbeing and enjoy a fulfilling, environmentally friendly hobby."

Residents interested in applying for an allotment plot can join the waiting list by calling 01323 841792 or emailing [email protected].

