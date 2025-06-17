Deputy Mayor attends Hailsham Photographic Society exhibition

The Hailsham Photographic Society's annual exhibition launched at the Charles Hunt Centre yesterday [16 June], with the Deputy Town Mayor Councillor Colin Mitchell officially opening the event.

Hailsham Photographic Society’s ever popular summer Exhibition of Prints, which runs until Saturday 21st June (10am-4pm), is free to enter and with around 150 prints on display showcasing the very best work from the Society’s members.

Ranging from creative and abstract styles through to stunning landscapes and faraway/exotic locations, street photography, portraits and a strong natural history element, there is certain to be something that interests and appeals to everyone.

The event offers a unique opportunity to experience the remarkable talent and creativity of local photographers, many of whom have gained recognition in regional and national competitions.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell with Hailsham Photographic Society members

As part of the exhibition, visitors will have the chance to engage with the artists, learn more about their creative processes and enjoy the various pieces that capture the beauty and essence of life in Hailsham and beyond.

Many of the prints are available to purchase, and there will be an opportunity to enter a raffle to win your favourite image from the exhibition.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Colin Mitchell, thoroughly enjoyed his visit and was very complimentary about the high standard of photography and the wide variety of amazing subjects on display. He said: "The Hailsham Photographic Society has been a central part of our town's creative community for many years, and I'm delighted to have attended this year's exhibition. It's a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors alike to engage with and appreciate the hard work and skill of our local photographers."

Councillor Mitchell added: "Hailsham Town Council is proud to support local arts initiatives such as this exhibition and the arts are an important part of our town's vibrant community. It's wonderful to see so many talented individuals come together to share their passion with the public, and I encourage everyone to take some time out of their week to visit the exhibition."

At the exhibition, Cllr Mitchell showed particular interest in the many different picture-making techniques and creativity and congratulated those members of the Society who set up the exhibition for all of their hard work from the outset.

About the Hailsham Photographic Society

The Society meets through the season every Thursday at 7.30pm at The Hellingly Community Hub. The season, running from September to May, provides a varied programme of guest speaker talks and holds competitions for members to show their photography. Meetings consist of lectures by visiting speakers as well as Society members, competitions and workshops.

The Society is a member of the Sussex Photographic Federation (SxPF) and Kent County Photographic Alliance (KCPA), as well as being affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB).

For more information about the Hailsham Photographic Society or the Annual Exhibition, please visit their website or contact them by email: [email protected].