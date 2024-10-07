Deputy Mayor gets into the groove helping MSOPC celebrate its 20th Anniversary!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, was joined by fellow councillors, the Leader of MSDC, Burgess Hill Town Mayor and past Haywards Heath Mayors as he helped Mid Sussex Older People's Council celebrate its 20th anniversary in a lively party in St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Mayor, Duncan Pascoe says: “I had a fantastic time attending MSOPC's 20th anniversary celebration at St. Wilfred's Parish Centre in Burgess Hill.

“There must've been around 100 people in attendance to celebrate 20 years of MSOPC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were treated to afternoon tea and live music, including bagpipes!

Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor dances with Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke & MSOPC Vice Chair, Val!

"The Mayor of Burgess Hill and the Leader of the District Council were also there in support. Barbara Baldwin, Chair of MSOPC, gave a fascinating speech recounting the highlights of the last 20 years, starting with the campaign ‘save the PRH’

“Mid Sussex Older People’s Council are an important organisation providing a platform to inform, connect and advocate for the needs of older people in our community.

"They host a number of events throughout the year that provide advice and support for older people. Although when speaking to a few a people at the party, it's the social events that keep them coming back!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are always welcoming new members, so if you're interested in joining MSOPC, get in touch with [email protected] or visit https://msopc.org.uk/.”

Happy 20th Anniversary to Mid Sussex Older People's Council!

Nicola Brotherton, Events & Marketing at MSOPC, adds: “We had a fabulous time celebrating 20 years of relieving isolation and loneliness amongst older people in Mid Sussex today!

"We were honoured to have so many faces new and old attending, including MPs, Mayors and Councillors from across Mid Sussex.

"Thank you to everyone including Tobias Alexander Ratcliffe’s brilliant performance.