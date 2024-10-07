Deputy Mayor gets into the groove helping MSOPC celebrate its 20th Anniversary!
Deputy Mayor, Duncan Pascoe says: “I had a fantastic time attending MSOPC's 20th anniversary celebration at St. Wilfred's Parish Centre in Burgess Hill.
“There must've been around 100 people in attendance to celebrate 20 years of MSOPC.
"We were treated to afternoon tea and live music, including bagpipes!
"The Mayor of Burgess Hill and the Leader of the District Council were also there in support. Barbara Baldwin, Chair of MSOPC, gave a fascinating speech recounting the highlights of the last 20 years, starting with the campaign ‘save the PRH’
“Mid Sussex Older People’s Council are an important organisation providing a platform to inform, connect and advocate for the needs of older people in our community.
"They host a number of events throughout the year that provide advice and support for older people. Although when speaking to a few a people at the party, it's the social events that keep them coming back!
“They are always welcoming new members, so if you're interested in joining MSOPC, get in touch with [email protected] or visit https://msopc.org.uk/.”
Nicola Brotherton, Events & Marketing at MSOPC, adds: “We had a fabulous time celebrating 20 years of relieving isolation and loneliness amongst older people in Mid Sussex today!
"We were honoured to have so many faces new and old attending, including MPs, Mayors and Councillors from across Mid Sussex.
"Thank you to everyone including Tobias Alexander Ratcliffe’s brilliant performance.
