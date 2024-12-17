Deputy Mayor joins a festive fun official opening of the new DVLCC Centre

Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said:

“It was my pleasure to attend the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity event to mark the opening of their new centre. The charity does truly incredible work for children with complex developmental conditions such as cerebral palsy. Focusing on early skill building, sensory play and physiotherapy, they offer essential early support for these children and their families. I'm grateful for all the work of the charity and it's volunteers.

I was glad to see other community leaders in attendance to show their support for this local charity, including the chairmen of Mid-Sussex District council, the Chair of the local Rotary Club, the Chair of the Lions Club and Mims Davies MP. It was also wonderful to see Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter and Vice President, Virginia Lewis Jones (Pictured with mascot Bernie Bear).

Their new centre offers an improved layout for delivering key services and maximising the number of families they can support. With two of the main service rooms decorated in exciting jungle and vibrant underwater themes; it's a wonderful space for children to learn and play. A special thanks to the officers of Haywards Heath Town council who gave up their time to help paint the first few coats of paint to help the charity move into its new premises: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/council/team-from-haywards-heath-town-council-come-together-to-help-the-dvlcc-to-move-into-new-charity-home-4733065

The new centre is located on the Chailey Heritage Foundation site. I look forward to working with the Chairty further and wish them best of luck with their new space!.”

The official opening of the new DVLCC Centre and family Christmas party was a true community effort with More Radio collecting for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity as part of their toy appeal this year, the Handmade and Hire Company donating amazing balloons to decorate the centre, Sussex Christmas Trees donated an incredible Christmas Tree, Morrisons in Hastings donated chocolate selection boxes and the Rapid Relief Team providing delicious BBQ food.

Guests were entertained by Colin Thackery, winner of Britain’s Got Talent, who performed alongside the D-Day Darlings’ Katie Asby, wowing the audience with some Dame Vera classics!

Gleny’s Crease of DVLCC added

“It was fantastic to see so many people turn out to our official opening. We provide vital services to all our families, helping to ensure children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments have the best start in life. Thank you so much to each and every one of you who supported our opening and our event, our families got to enjoy a Christmas party with a visit to Santa's Grotto and a tasty treat!”

If you'd like to find out how to support our families this Christmas, visit our website: https://dvlcc.org.uk/christmas/

1 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-d3f36b5823b6-dvlcc-official-opening-dm-duncan-and-ceo-glenys-crease Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, pictured with DVLCC CEO Glenys Crease Photo: Submitted

2 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-64798e736bcd-dvlcc-official-opening-children-having-fun-at-the-event Families enjoying the sensory fun at the DVLCC new centre! Photo: Submitted

3 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-835fef6f00d3-dvlcc-official-opening-colin-thackery-bgt-winner-2019-and-ambadassor-for-dvlc BGT 2019 winner Colin Thackery, with one of the D-Day Darlings Photo: Submitted