Deputy mayor joins celebrations as Hailsham Cricket Club hosts historic fixture against MCC

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to acknowledge the success of a truly memorable day at Hailsham Cricket Club, which hosted the world-renowned Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday [6 August] as part of its annual Cricket Week celebrations.

The event, held at the Western Road Recreation Ground, was a remarkable occasion marked not only by high-quality cricket, but also by community spirit, entertainment and appreciation for the club's sponsors and supporters.

The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Colin Mitchell, was in attendance and offered his congratulations to the club for organising such a prestigious and well-attended event. "It was an absolute pleasure to witness such a historic fixture and to see the community come together in celebration," said Cllr Mitchell. "Events like this truly highlight the importance of sport in bringing people together and preserving our town’s rich heritage."

He added: "Hailsham Cricket Club is a shining example of how a local sports organisation can create lasting connections within the community. The atmosphere at the recreation ground on the day was outstanding. From the cricket to the hospitality and evening entertainment, everything was first-class."

The fixture between Hailsham Cricket Club and the MCC was particularly significant, steeped in over a century of tradition. The two clubs first met on the field in 1905, and this year's match paid tribute to the longstanding relationship and sporting legacy shared between them.

Guests were treated not only to an exciting day of cricket, but also to a range of refreshments, traditional tea, live music, barbecue, face painting, bouncy castle, club raffle and lively evening entertainment, ensuring the celebrations continued long after the final ball was bowled. The day also featured the club's first-ever Sponsors' Day, offering thanks to those whose support is vital to the club's ongoing success and ability to host such high calibre events.

Hailsham Town Council commends the organisers, volunteers, players and supporters who contributed to making the day such a resounding success and looks forward to supporting similar events in the future.

Rob Wilkinson, Director of Cricket at Hailsham Cricket Club, commented: "We would like to thank the local community for turning out in force and making the day a special one. The cricket was brilliant and the atmosphere and buzz around the club was special from start to finish."

"It was lovely to welcome the Deputy Mayor down for a drink and to catch up with the clubs progress. Thank you to all the sponsors and club members who gave up time and effort for the good of the club."