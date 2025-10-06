Deputy Mayor of Hailsham to attend 'Voices in Harmony' choral concert

The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham will join celebrations at a special collaborative concert featuring Hailsham Voices and Eastbourne Voices Community Pop Choirs, taking place at The Welcome Building (Shackleton Hall) in Eastbourne on Saturday 1st November.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called 'Voices in Harmony', the event marks the first time the two choirs will perform together in concert. With around 150 singers on stage, audiences can expect an uplifting programme of popular songs, showcasing some of East Sussex's finest local talent.

A retiring collection at the end of the evening will raise funds in support of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Colin Mitchell, said: "I am very grateful to the choir for staging such wonderful concerts and I look forward with great anticipation to a superb evening of entertainment on 1st November. Every member of the choir puts their heart and soul into their performances, and the energy and vibrancy they bring is always inspiring. Their concerts are a true testament to the dedication and hard work of their founder, Abbie Marsden."

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir

Choir leader Abbie Marsden added: "We are thrilled that the Deputy Mayor will be attending this special collaborative event. We're also excited to be raising money for such a vital local charity. These concerts are always popular and often sell out, so we’d encourage people to book their tickets early."

Tickets are priced from £7-£12 (plus online booking fees where applicable) and are available to purchase online. The concert will run for approximately 1 hour 45 minutes, including an interval.

About Hailsham Voices

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir rehearses every Thursday evening (7pm–8.15pm) at the James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive. The choir, which currently has over ninety members, offers a fun and welcoming environment open to all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current repertoire includes popular hits such as Human (Rag 'n' Bone Man), Fix You (Coldplay), Always on My Mind (Elvis Presley), Skyfall (Adele), Songbird (Fleetwood Mac) and Don't Stop Me Now (Queen).

Membership is available on a pay-as-you-go basis at £7 per session, following a free trial for newcomers. In addition to weekly rehearsals, the choir regularly organises concerts and social events throughout the year.

For more information, visit their website.