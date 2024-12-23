Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath sees the Spirit of Christmas at the Bentswood Hub Christmas Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath was overawed by the generosity of the community at the Bentswood Hub Family Christmas Party hosted by My Choice Children’s Homes.

Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said: “Christmas is such a wonderful time of year and this weekend; I was delighted to be invited to a number of events to celebrate the festive season! A highlight for me was being invited to Bentswood Hub’s Family Christmas Party, hosted by My Choice Children’s Homes at their offices on Mill Green Road.

"It was a fantastic free event for children, who were able to enjoy a disco, party food and a wonderfully festive themed grotto, where they had the chance to meet Father Christmas! All the presents were so generously donated by the community and I’m thankful to all those that donated to make a child happy this Christmas.

"This is the ninth year Bentswood Hub have run their free family Christmas event and I’m deeply grateful for the joy they bring to so many families at this time of year.

"I would like to thank the Bentswood Hub, My Choice Children’s Homes and all those involved in supporting this event. Such a beautiful show of the true Spirit of Christmas!”