Deputy mayor thanks staff for long service to care home

A Bognor Regis care home has hosted a staff celebration for its long serving employees, who have a combined 220 years’ worth of service.

Employees at Elizabeth House, including Nicola Kenchington and Deborah Cambray - who celebrated their 35th anniversary working in care - were presented with gifts and certificates by deputy mayor, councillor Gill Yeates.

Other guests included regional director for Shaw, Martin Vanhinsbergh, Reverend Janet Hopewell, former mayor, Phil Woodall and consort, Steve Hearn.

As well as the long service celebrations there was a special mention for Vicky Thorn, who was awarded employee of the month for July.

Marian Drake, service manager at the Shaw healthcare-operated home, commented: “I am so proud of my team here and the commitment and dedication they show to our residents to ensure they are happy in their home. We have celebrated an impressive amount of years’ service which speaks volumes on how our employees feel about the home and it has been wonderful that they have been recognised and thanked for it.”

Elizabeth House care home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council and provides nursing and residential care for up to 60 residents including those living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the largest employee-owned healthcare provider in the UK.