Deputy Mayor to Attend Hailsham Photographic Society Annual Exhibition

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce that the Deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Colin Mitchell, will be attending the Hailsham Photographic Society Annual Exhibition at the Charles Hunt Centre on Monday 16th June. The exhibition will run from that date until Saturday 21st June and will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of photographic works from members of the Hailsham Photographic Society, including landscapes, portraits, architectural images, travel and street photography.

The event offers a unique opportunity to experience the remarkable talent and creativity of local photographers, many of whom have gained recognition in regional and national competitions.

As part of the exhibition, visitors will have the chance to engage with the artists, learn more about their creative processes and enjoy the various pieces that capture the beauty and essence of life in Hailsham and beyond.

Entry to the exhibition is free and the event is open to everyone.

Councillor Mitchell is looking forward to attending and encouraging residents to support this excellent community event: "The Hailsham Photographic Society has been a central part of our town's creative community for many years, and I'm delighted to be attending this year's exhibition."

"It's a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors alike to engage with and appreciate the hard work and skill of our local photographers. I encourage everyone to mark the dates in their diaries and come along to see the amazing work on display."

Hailsham Town Council is proud to support local arts initiatives such as this exhibition.

Councillor Mitchell added: "The arts are an important part of Hailsham’s vibrant community, and the Photographic Society plays a key role in providing an outlet for creativity. It's wonderful to see so many talented individuals come together to share their passion with the public, and I encourage everyone to take some time out of their week to visit the exhibition."

About the Hailsham Photographic Society

The Society meets through the season every Thursday at 7.30pm at The Hellingly Community Hub. The season, running from September to May, provides a varied programme of guest speaker talks and holds competitions for members to show their photography. Meetings consist of lectures by visiting speakers as well as Society members, competitions and workshops.

The Society is a member of the Sussex Photographic Federation (SxPF) and Kent County Photographic Alliance (KCPA), as well as being affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB).

For more information about the Hailsham Photographic Society or the Annual Exhibition, please visit their website or contact them by email: [email protected].