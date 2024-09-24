Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of services and events at Southover, South Malling and St John sub Castro churches in Lewes

Our regular Sunday services are run from all three sites as follows: South Malling at 9.30am (a smaller, more intimate gathering), St John sub Castro at 10.30am (contemporary and charismatic family worship) and Southover at 11.00am (a mixture of organ, choir and music group led worship). On the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month, there is a service at St John sub Castro at 4.00pm (quieter, more traditional varied worship with a piano). On the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, there is also a service at Southover at 6.30pm. Activities for KS1 and KS2 children are available at the 9.30am South Malling service and for all children at the 10.30am St John sub Castro service. Occasionally we hold a combined service at Southover; on those days children’s activities will be available at Southover. There is also a weekly Book of Common Prayer communion on Wednesday mornings at Southover at 9am

On Sunday 29 September, there will be Morning Worship at 9.30am at South Malling, Morning Worship at 10.30am at St John sub Castro and Holy Communion at 11am at Southover. You are very welcome to join us. You can also access the 11am service online, live streamed at www.trinitylewes.org/live and via YouTube and you will be able to watch previous services at any point during the following week at www.trinitylewes.org/catchup.

We are excited to be running a new Alpha Course from Tuesday 24 September, 7.30pm, for 11 weeks. Each session starts with a meal together followed by a video exploring the foundations of the Christian faith and then there are discussions in small groups with tea and biscuits. To find out more or sign up please contact Paul at [email protected]

Submitted article

A new term of Lewes Sings Gospel starts on 1 October; rehearsals run for 12 weeks with a concert on 11 January 2025. To find out more and sign up, please go to lewessingsgospel.co.uk

The church at Southover is open for individual private prayer during the day, from 12pm to 3.30pm Monday and Wednesday and from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please feel free to come and use the building for prayer.

Our café at St John sub Castro is open from 9.30am to 2pm Tuesdays – Saturdays with lunches served daily from 10.30am to 1.30pm. We look forward to seeing you there.