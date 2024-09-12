Developer invites members of the public to ‘Meet the Builder’ at Barnham Community Hall

By Sarah Morrow
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:08 BST
Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting members of the public to a ‘Meet the Builder’ session to find out more about its forthcoming development at Century Gardens in Barnham.

The event will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024 at Barnham Community Hall, Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex PO22 0AY from 5pm to 7pm.

The open-door session is in response to the Century Gardens development being granted detailed planning permission. Residents are invited to meet the team involved in the development, view the plans and discuss any questions they may have.

A presentation will detail the next steps and the stages of the development, ahead of a planned start soon. It will cover on-site health and safety, infrastructure delivery, planning application updates, landscaping and build programme.

Anyone unable to attend the event will find all the relevant information on https://barrattsotoncommunity.co.uk/tars-farm where they will also be able to post questions.

