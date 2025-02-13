Developmental day at East Hoathly care home

Staff at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly enjoyed an informative developmental day to discuss possible career pathways and progression.

The event was held at Lydfords Care home and led by Barchester’s Training and Compliance Manager, Lisa Pratt and Bradley, Engagement Lead from Lifetime Training.

The team explored exciting career pathways within Barchester and learnt about apprenticeship opportunities to enhance this. Staff were able to sign up to an apprenticeship with Lifetime Training to support with them with their next step in their development.

Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords, said: “Having started my career in Barchester as a carer, I know first how beneficial these development days are. It was a really informative session, highlighting the fantastic support available to my team.”

Lottie Ranger, Admin Assistant, said “Lisa and Bradley were very helpful in answering and discussing potential career options. Bradley explained the apprenticeship process really well and I am excited to start my Business Administration Level 3.”