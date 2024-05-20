Diagrama Foundation wins West Sussex County Council contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care provider Diagrama Foundation has been awarded the contract from West Sussex County Council to provide activities each week for adults with additional needs at their 100 acre Duckyls Farm and external locations

The ‘Day Opportunities, Drop-in and Outreach Hub Support’ contract which Diagrama successfully tendered for, will support people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, sensory impairment and acquired brain injury, in the mid-Sussex area. Commencing on July 1, Diagrama will provide a choice of meaningful, enjoyable occupational opportunities and activities, supporting people to develop skills that, promote independence, transfer to employment and be used in their daily lives.

The life skills activities will include looking after farm animals, growing vegetables, fruit and flowers, making bird boxes and hedgehog houses, repairing and maintaining fences, cooking, painting, drawing, online safety and managing money.

David McGuire, Chief Executive, Diagrama Foundation said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract and are grateful to West Sussex County Council for this opportunity to provide a new care option for people with additional needs across the county.

Duckyls Farm.

“Our key priorities will be to provide person-centred activities designed to develop their strengths and help our Service Users to fulfil their unique potential. The Diagrama team has a wealth of experience in the care sector, and we have put in place a comprehensive programme and are working closely with other care providers including Signposts, to offer an unrivalled service.”

Marina Rubio, Head of Professional Standards, Diagrama Foundation said: “Our experienced team will be working closely with Signposts, who will deliver the Drop In and Outreach Support Service, in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath, offering information, advice, flexible support, activities, learning and social opportunities.

"For those visiting Duckyls Farm to work with animals, garden, learn farm maintenance and woodworking, a shuttle service will be provided. Diagrama will also deliver cooking, art, and craft and life skills workshops in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. The benefits to those joining us on this new journey are plentiful but include being part of a community, having access to an area of natural beauty, having fun and making new friends, while being therapeutic and learning new skills to ensure they flourish.”

Keri Strugnell, Care Farm and Community Manager, Diagrama Foundation said: “The team and I are looking forward to getting to know the Service Users, working out with them what their goals are and then supporting them to achieve them. With our multiple sites, including the 100 acres at Duckyls farm, we have virtually endless possibilities for activities, based on the needs and ideas of the Service Users.”