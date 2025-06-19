Diamond Award for Mid Sussex community group

By David Tickner
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST
Civil Service Retirement Fellowship (CSRF) Chief Executive David Tickner visited the Mid Sussex Group this week to present them with a Diamond Group Award recognising their support of the CSRF’s charitable services.

The group hold regular monthly meetings using cafes and restaurants around Mid Sussex on the Third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm and have regular attendees from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Ardingly.

The CSRF is a national charity that provides friendship and support services to former civil servants and their dependents and they are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025.

The CSRF Mid Sussex Group has had a presence in the area for many years and regularly a friendship forum for local retirees. The Diamond Award was accepted by former National Board Director & Group Vice Chairman Keith Sullens.

For more information on the group visit here > https://csrf.org.uk/group/mid-sussex/

