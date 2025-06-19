Diamond Award for Mid Sussex community group
The group hold regular monthly meetings using cafes and restaurants around Mid Sussex on the Third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm and have regular attendees from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Ardingly.
The CSRF is a national charity that provides friendship and support services to former civil servants and their dependents and they are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025.
The CSRF Mid Sussex Group has had a presence in the area for many years and regularly a friendship forum for local retirees. The Diamond Award was accepted by former National Board Director & Group Vice Chairman Keith Sullens.
For more information on the group visit here > https://csrf.org.uk/group/mid-sussex/