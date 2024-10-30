Dickensian Christmas fair to take place in Crawley church

Saturday 16th November 10am – 1pm at St Peter’s Church, Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley.

About the church:

St Peter’s was built in 1892, by local builder, Richard Cook & Son, using local materials.

The walls, clad in warm sandstone, present a solid friendly appearance. Along the south side, tall windows let in the sun and light, and along the north side, the roof crouches low to protect the church from winter storms. A tranquil haven with a village green setting. The church has withstood two world wars, and remained relatively unscathed. To meet the needs of a modern parish, the interior has been sympathetically divided into separate social and worship areas.

St Peter's Church, Ifield Road

The church is not just used for worship services, but also as a ‘community hub’, with a regular book sale & café, Community Cafe, Knit & Natter group, and the popular West Green Community Cinema, screening new and classic films.

In order to help with maintaining its upkeep fundraising is vital; to ensure it will still be serving the community another 130 years from now. Our programme of fundraising events runs throughout the year, and our traditional Dickensian Fayre is one of our main attractions:

About the Fayre:

All our usual popular stalls; homemade cakes and savouries, raffle & tombola, Winter Wonderland, handmade gifts, crafts & treats, toys games & puzzles, bric-a-brac, Café …

and more!

Forget ‘Bah Humbug’ and come along for a unique Christmas shopping experience!