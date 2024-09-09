Diggers Forest School Leader writes her first picture book for toddlers in her care
Diggers Forest School in South Harting caters for children 20 months to five years. Sharon has been manager and forest school leader of the setting for the last 6 years, a job she loves, having worked in the early years sector for 34 years. She said "Storytelling forms a large part of our daily routine, we all enjoy reading books with the children". "We also, encourage the children to make up their own stories during their play. We use props and puppets when out on hikes with the children, as these really support children's communication and language development". Sharon's new picture book tells the story of a friendly dragon called Duncan that arrives to the south of England on gust of wind. Duncan wakes the occupant of the cottage when he lands on the roof with a great big bump! Thankfully he receives a kindness and help, even though he's broken a roof tile. It was overhearing a conversation about the roof of the cottage at the forest school having a broken tile that gave Sharon the idea to add this into her story and ultimately making it the title of her book.
The children of the forest school have recently enjoyed a personal reading of the new book. This was followed by some fun activities, a search for Duncan's scarf, collecting and counting carrots in the meadow, and enjoying carrot soup on the fire.
The Broken Tile has just been published and is now available on Amazon https://amzn.eu/d/1GCGpPg
