Diggers Forest School Leader writes her first picture book for toddlers in her care

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sharon Bowell has been telling her story of a very friendly dragon to the young children of Diggers Forest School, in South Harting, for the last six years. This year she decided it was time to put ‘pen to paper’ and finally get her story in a book! The story has developed over the years and the title itself only came to Sharon during a parent event when she overheard a conversation!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diggers Forest School in South Harting caters for children 20 months to five years. Sharon has been manager and forest school leader of the setting for the last 6 years, a job she loves, having worked in the early years sector for 34 years. She said "Storytelling forms a large part of our daily routine, we all enjoy reading books with the children". "We also, encourage the children to make up their own stories during their play. We use props and puppets when out on hikes with the children, as these really support children's communication and language development". Sharon's new picture book tells the story of a friendly dragon called Duncan that arrives to the south of England on gust of wind. Duncan wakes the occupant of the cottage when he lands on the roof with a great big bump! Thankfully he receives a kindness and help, even though he's broken a roof tile. It was overhearing a conversation about the roof of the cottage at the forest school having a broken tile that gave Sharon the idea to add this into her story and ultimately making it the title of her book.

The children of the forest school have recently enjoyed a personal reading of the new book. This was followed by some fun activities, a search for Duncan's scarf, collecting and counting carrots in the meadow, and enjoying carrot soup on the fire.

The Broken Tile has just been published and is now available on Amazon https://amzn.eu/d/1GCGpPg