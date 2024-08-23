Dine Among The Vines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Downsview Hosts Seasonal Tasting Menu

Downsview Vineyard, a beautiful family-run vineyard nestled in the heart of the Weald of Sussex and Kent countryside, is hosting seasonal paired lunch among the vines on Sunday 1st September.

Hosted by Downsview winemaker, Toby Spiers and chef Aaron Fitzgerald, this will be the final summer instalment of a new dining programme in which regular supper clubs have featured seasonal produce and beautiful wines from the vineyard and weekend evenings paired alfresco fizz with freshly baked pizzas.

Sunday's lunch will be a seasonal 5-course tasting menu, exploring this wonderful time of the year where we enter into the harvest season. Celebrating fruits like pear and blackberry, and local seasonal vegetables, the menu will also feature dishes like 'The Gardeners Plate', 'Quackettes with fig jam', a 'miso tuna tartare' and a 'venison, plum and cobnut salad'. All expertly paired with delicious wines from the vineyard and beyond.

Bookings are from 12 noon and a vegetarian menu is also offered. Tickets can be booked by visiting Downsview's website.