Dinky Dragons Toddler Group returns to Weald & Downland Living Museum
Offering a weekly adventure for toddlers aged 2-4 years old, the sessions feature stories, songs, crafts and hands-on fun for children and their grown-ups.
Every Friday morning from 10.30am - 12pm during West Sussex term times, these exciting and engaging sessions take place in the beautiful setting of the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s 40-acre site.
With a different theme for each week, sessions begin with an interactive story followed by adventures around the Museum to discover treasures and more. The fun continues with creative activities such as decorating masks, making puppets and creating bug hotels. Taking advantage of the Museum’s countryside location, historic houses and mill pond, families can enjoy a truly unique and exciting morning together.
Inspired by the Museum’s historic buildings and location in the South Downs National Park, the themes for this term will include:
- 27th September - Flowers
- 4th October - Toys
- 11th October - Autumn
- 18th October - The Hungry Caterpillar
- 25th October - Potions (Halloween-themed)
- 8th November - Bees
- 15th November- Victorians
- 22nd November - Construction & Building
- 29th November - Fairies & Pixies
- 6th December - Christmas
Hilary Cunningham, Learning and Public Programming Manager at the Museum, shares her enthusiasm for the sessions: "It's so wonderful to see the toddlers and their families enjoying themselves together at the Museum.
"The combination of the outdoor space, intriguing indoor buildings to discover, and the range of crafts, toys, and activities to play with each week lends itself to a really magical experience. It is so important to let children of this age know and feel that they are welcome and wanted at the Museum, after all, they will hopefully be the visitors of the future."
Tickets are priced at £9.50 per child, which includes one accompanying adult for free, along with snacks, resources, and free admission to the Museum for the rest of the day. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential. Tickets will not be available for purchase on the day.
For more information please visit: https://www.wealddown.co.uk/events/dinky-dragons.
