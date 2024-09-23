Dinky Dragons Toddler Group returns to Weald & Downland Living Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has welcomed back its popular Dinky Dragons Toddler Group for a new term.

Offering a weekly adventure for toddlers aged 2-4 years old, the sessions feature stories, songs, crafts and hands-on fun for children and their grown-ups.

Every Friday morning from 10.30am - 12pm during West Sussex term times, these exciting and engaging sessions take place in the beautiful setting of the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s 40-acre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a different theme for each week, sessions begin with an interactive story followed by adventures around the Museum to discover treasures and more. The fun continues with creative activities such as decorating masks, making puppets and creating bug hotels. Taking advantage of the Museum’s countryside location, historic houses and mill pond, families can enjoy a truly unique and exciting morning together.

Dinky Dragons Toddler Group.

Inspired by the Museum’s historic buildings and location in the South Downs National Park, the themes for this term will include:

27th September - Flowers

4th October - Toys

11th October - Autumn

18th October - The Hungry Caterpillar

25th October - Potions (Halloween-themed)

8th November - Bees

15th November- Victorians

22nd November - Construction & Building

29th November - Fairies & Pixies

6th December - Christmas

Hilary Cunningham, Learning and Public Programming Manager at the Museum, shares her enthusiasm for the sessions: "It's so wonderful to see the toddlers and their families enjoying themselves together at the Museum.

"The combination of the outdoor space, intriguing indoor buildings to discover, and the range of crafts, toys, and activities to play with each week lends itself to a really magical experience. It is so important to let children of this age know and feel that they are welcome and wanted at the Museum, after all, they will hopefully be the visitors of the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £9.50 per child, which includes one accompanying adult for free, along with snacks, resources, and free admission to the Museum for the rest of the day. Spaces are limited, so early booking is essential. Tickets will not be available for purchase on the day.

For more information please visit: https://www.wealddown.co.uk/events/dinky-dragons.