Dinosaurs roar into Tilgate Park

Crawley is set to travel back in time this May as Dinosaurs in the Park takes over Tilgate Park from 17 May to 8 June 2025. This immersive outdoor event features more than 40 life-sized, moving dinosaurs in a family-friendly trail through one of the region’s most loved green spaces.

Visitors of all ages can walk among Jurassic giants like the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex, the towering Brachiosaurus, and the speedy Velociraptor, all brought to life with realistic animatronics and sounds. The event also features a fossil dig, interactive displays, photo opportunities, and dedicated play areas for younger children.

Organisers promise a fun and educational day out, perfect for families, school groups, and dinosaur fans of all ages. Quiet sessions will also be offered for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Tickets and more information are available at www.dinosaursinthepark.co.uk.